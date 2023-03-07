Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Growing pains

Oilers' Skinner shines in win over Sabres, looks ready to seize starting role | Sportsnet

The Edmonton Oilers with goaltending is a scary thought.

McDavid, 'best player in the world,' hits career-high 124 points | ESPN

Terrifying!

O'Reilly to be placed on long-term injured reserve by Maple Leafs | NHL.com

Well, that's unfortunate for him.

Bruins stroll past Kane, Rangers, win 10th in row | ESPN

I can't believe the Rangers found a way to make me cheer for the Boston Bruins. I wouldn’t hate if Edmonton beat ’em on Thursday, though.

An’s Data Visualizations Reference | The Ice Garden

An Nguyen is doing some fantastic dataviz for women’s hockey. Here’s a breakdown of some common hockey visualizations (including one designed by OTF’s own Bryan Bastin!).

Jonathan Quick wins in Vegas debut, 'felt pretty comfortable' | ESPN

Quick seems to be doing okay in his new home.

Capitals vow to stay competitive despite being NHL Trade Deadline sellers | NHL.com

It's not going so great for them at the moment (they lost to the Los Angeles Kings last night), but here's hoping, I guess?

'Unacceptable': Senators' win streak snapped after blowout loss to Blackhawks | Sportsnet

It hasn't even been that long since the Blackhawks beating the Senators 5-0 would barely be news, instead of being a "losing team's players visibly fuming" kind of situation.

Rivs Use the Force Against Montréal, Earn 1st Sweep in Over 3 Years | The Ice Garden

The Metropolitan Riveters have finally managed to get the measure of an opponent and really make them regret it.

'Ice Queens' documentary celebrates Black women in hockey | NHL.com

The documentary will air starting tomorrow!

Following scratch, Jets' Schmidt puts 'a good foot forward' in OT loss to Sharks | Sportsnet

NHLers can, of course, always score goals on command to prove to their coaches that they're trying.

Lightning bench stars during third period of loss to Sabres | ESPN

This was from Saturday's game, but: egad. Are the Tampa Bay Lightning okay?

Brian MacLellan on belief that Peter Laviolette doesn’t like playing or developing young players: ‘I think it’s tough for all coaches’ | RMNB

On the one hand, this answer is an incredibly anodyne non-answer.

On the other hand, I think MacLellan has a point--Laviolette didn't like playing young players when he was coaching the Preds, but neither does John Hynes.