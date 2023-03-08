Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: What Is This Team?

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Shorthanded Ads Hold Steady - On the Forecheck
At the very least, this club will be battle-tested come playoff time.
Did these five Eastern wild-card contenders do enough at the trade deadline?
The top teams in the Eastern Conference loaded up ahead of the NHL trade deadline. There’s also a tight race for the two wild-card spots. Here is a look at what those teams did at the deadline.
Could the Canucks Shop J.T. Miller or Brock Boeser This Summer? - The Hockey News
I know a lot of teams who'd like Boeser.
What Does Ville Heinola's NHL Future Look Like? - The Hockey News
Ville Heinola stayed with the Winnipeg Jets past the NHL trade deadline but hasn't found a spot on the team despite impressing in the AHL.
Four NHL Storylines to Watch for the Rest of the Regular Season - The Hockey News
Four big stories to watch.
Flyers Could Have Big Moves Coming in the Off-Season - The Hockey News
Don't folks say this about the Flyers every season?
NHL Bubble Watch: Assessing the remaining schedules for playoff-hungry teams - Daily Faceoff - Daily Faceoff
From back-to-backs to home/road splits, which teams have the easiest and toughest roads to the postseason?
Klingberg gets hair brushed by Reaves at locker
This is certainly something.
Quick vs. Korpisalo: Which goalie will help his new team more? - Daily Faceoff - Daily Faceoff
Team Jonathan Quick.
2023 NHL Draft Lottery Odds: Which teams have the best chance to select Connor Bedard? - Daily Faceoff - Daily Faceoff
Cries in lottery balls.
St. Louis Blues sign NCAA free agent Anton Malmstrom to two-year, entry-level contract - Daily Faceoff - Daily Faceoff
Free agent szn.
Are the Calgary Flames’ playoff hopes burned out? - Daily Faceoff - Daily Faceoff
I'm fairly sure all of us thought Calgary was taking the next step this season.
