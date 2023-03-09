Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Midweek

Women's Frozen Four 2023 - Schedule, top players, how to watch | ESPN

The regional semifinals start today.

Hellebuyck drops goaltending battle in loss to Wild, Jets slip down playoff picture | Sportsnet

Do the Jets have a plan that isn't Connor Hellebuyck?

Flyers' Tony DeAngelo gets 2-game suspension for spearing | ESPN

Corey Perry, currently with the Tampa Bay Lightning, had a bad night.

32 Thoughts: Wrapping up the NHL trade deadline | Sportsnet

Elliotte Friedman thinks the Los Angeles Kings might've asked about Juuse Saros.

Five questions in five minutes with Autumn MacDougall | The Ice Garden

Unsurprisingly, the PHF doesn't see many midseason trades or other changes of team. Autumn MacDougall talks about her experience.

Bedard Watch: Pats star scores 60th goal in 49th WHL game | Sportsnet

Exciting times for the lottery watchers.